AMC generates Rs 26 crore under Gunthewari Scheme

Aurangabad, Dec 8:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has collected a revenue of Rs 26 crore from property-holders desirous to regularise their illegal properties under the Gunthewari Scheme. The AMC's Town Planning section has received around 3,000 proposals, out of which, 1,387 had been sanctioned and 52 have been rejected as they do not fit the policy. It is believed that there would be at least 1 lakh illegally constructed properties in the city.

The state government introduced the Gunthewari Scheme to regularise open plots and illegally constructed properties built or bought on or before December 2020. The scheme was launched in the city four months ago. To assist the citizens in preparing their proposals, the AMC has prepared a panel of 51 architects and engineers. The service is free of cost as the AMC will be releasing an honorarium to them after approval. Besides, 50 per cent concession is also offered wherein the AMC is collecting only 50 per cent revenue of the area/locality's ready reckoner before issuing registration certificate under the scheme.

Initially, there was a good response from the citizens to the scheme, but the response has reduced in the past few days. Besides, there are 500 commercial properties, built illegally, but they had not submitted their files to AMC. Hence, the task of issuing notices to them is underway by the civic administration. " The AMC has opened independent bank accounts. Accordingly, the area wise revenue collected through legalising properties will be utilised on undertaking development works (like construction of roads, water supply, electricity supply, sewage lines etc) in specific Gunthewari Area, in future. All these works will be done by AMC," said the deputy director (town planning) A B Deshmukh.