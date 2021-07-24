AMC gets 6K doses of vaccine at 10 am; stock finishes by 3 pm

Aurangabad, July 24:

The news about the availability of the Covid-19 vaccine spread like wildfire in the city today. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) received the stock of 6,000 doses of Covishield at 10 am, distributed the vaccine at 39 vaccination centres by 12 noon and, in a span of three hours, the stock gets exhausted by 3 pm. Now, if the AMC receives the vaccine on Sunday then there will be a vaccination drive on Monday.

It is learnt that the deputy director (of health) supply's vaccines to four districts in its jurisdiction. It is brought from Pune and distributed to the health administrations of the above districts including Aurangabad. On Friday at 11.30 pm, the AMC was told that a stock of 33,000 doses of vaccines has been received for the Aurangabad region. Of which, the AMC was told that it would get 6,000 doses during the wee hours. The civic health team waited for the vaccine during the whole night, but in reality, it got the vaccine by 10 am. The AMC made the distribution in a hurry till 12 noon. The

citizens seeking a second dose of Covishield made a huge rush at 39 centres. A stock of 100, 150 or 200 doses were made available at the centres. The vaccine got ended within three hours. It may be noted that 70,000 to 80,000 citizens are waiting to get the second dose of Covishield in the city. They had completed the gap of 84 days and are impatiently waiting for their doses even after passing 100 to 125 days.

AMC falling short in the planning of vaccination

The municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Neeta Padalkar said, " We are not told till the last moment about the stock of vaccine we would be getting by the office of the deputy director (of health). Hence we are facing inconvenience in making arrangements of the vaccination and selecting the centres in the city. The process is pushing the citizens to face inconvenience. If the AMC is alerted about the stock, it would be going to receive then the civic body would get adequate time to arrange the vaccination facilities properly. We will be sending a letter in this regard on Monday."