AMC grant permissions to 74 mandals to celebrate Ganeshotsav

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has sanctioned permission to instal idols of Lord Ganesha by erecting stages to 74 Ganesh Mandals in nine zones of the city. Meanwhile, permission has been granted on the condition of implementing all safety measures relating to Covid-19.

The AMC administration has authorised the zone offices to issue permission to the Ganesh Mandals in their respective jurisdictions, this year. Hence one-window system has been set up in each zone office. The ward officer has to verify the details of each Ganesh Mandal at his level and grant permission.

Zonewise permission

The details of zone wise permissions issued to Ganesh Mandals is as follows - Zone No. 1 - 3; Zone No. 2 - 13; Zone No. 4 - 9; Zone No. 5 - 13; Zone No. 6 - 11; Zone No. 7 - 16; Zone No. 8 - 4 and Zone No. 9 - 5. The AMC has not given any permission in Zone No. 3.