AMC halts old pension scheme benefits of 187 personnel

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has regularised the services of 187 personnel working on a daily wage basis, as per the state government's order, during last year. The civic administration also sanctioned old pension scheme benefits to them. However, sensation prevailed amongst these hundreds of personnel, after the AMC administrator A K Pandey suddenly withdrew the decision on Monday (October 11).

These personnel were working in AMC's different sections, for the past 20-25 years on the daily wage basis. The state government issued an order about service regularisation of them in September 2020. Later on, Pandey issued an order granting old pension benefits on August 10, 2021. The implementation was taken on the lines of Solapur Municipal Corporation (SMC). The then deputy commissioner had raised an objection then also the order was issued without the official consent of the government and the administrator. This attracted objection from political persons, who then brought it to notice of the guardian minister Subhash Desai and others. The minister then ordered the civic chief to scrap the decision immediately.

What is in the order?

The municipal commissioner's order stated that the decision of implementing the old pension scheme for the daily wage personnel (with effect from backdate) has not been approved as per the state government's order dated September 20, 2020. It is necessary to have the government's approval. Hence the order stands as cancelled. It is now being sent to the state government for approval. Further action in this regard will be taken as per the rules and the government's directives stated the order.