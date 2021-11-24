AMC hints at serving khichdi if recovery staff do not bring tiffin

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Nov 24:

The assessor and collector of tax (ACT) Aparna Thete, in her surprise visits to Zone I and IV offices, had found 52 recovery personnel absent in the office on Tuesday afternoon. When inquired she was told that they had gone home for lunch or mislead by saying they had gone for recovery of taxes.

Meanwhile, Thete has ordered the issuance of show cause notices to these absentees. Besides, she also conveyed a message to them saying to bring the lunch box from home or else the AMC will serve them Iskcon's Khichdi.

As reported earlier, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has appointed additional staff in each ward office for the recovery of taxes. However, it has been observed that these personnel are not present in the office in the name of recovery. The current year's target collection of property tax is Rs 468.54 crore and the water tax is Rs 108.57 crore. The AMC through ward offices is sealing the commercial properties for their failure to pay the dues. To give a push to the tax recovery collection, Thete started paying surprise visits to the Zonal Offices. She paid a surprise visit to Zone I office and out of 44 staff, 32 personnel were absent on Tuesday. When inquired, the present staff told her that they had gone for either recovery or for lunch. In response to this, Thete told them to bring the tiffins from home or khichdi will be served to them.

Today, she paid a surprise visit to the Zone IV office and out of 28, 20 personnel were not present in the office. Hence the officer concerned Vikram Darade served show-cause notices to them.

It is said that if the functioning of the personnel is not improved soon, the AMC would take stringent action like either suspending or terminating services of the staff at guilty.