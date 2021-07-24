AMC hopeful of increasing 20 MLD water by December

Aurangabad, July 24:

The administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), A K Pandey, has underlined that the city is presently receiving 120-125 MLD water from Jayakwadi Dam. However, the AMC is trying its best to increase the capacity of water by 15 to 20 MLD. The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) has done the water audit and a meeting to take a final decision upon it will be held soon. We are hopeful of increasing the water capacity by the end of December, he said.

Earlier, the guardian minister Subhash Desai has ordered the civic body to stress upon equal distribution of water. He ordered after reviewing that some areas in the city receive water on the ninth or tenth day or some areas on the fifth day. Accordingly, the AMC geared up to increase the capacity of water from the dam. Earlier, the MJP officials opined the AMC to first conduct a water audit of the present water supply scheme, prior to the increasing of water capacity by 20 MLD. Hence the AMC pressed MJP to conduct the water audit. The AMC received the report and a joint meeting was also held in this regard.

The second meeting will be held soon in presence of the officers concerned, water experts, and others. The AMC will take the next action after going through their suggestions and opinions which will be made in the meeting.