AMC host function to name five cubs born to tigress Samrudhi

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 21:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today hosted a function to name the five cubs of tigress Samruddhi at Siddharth Garden Zoo, in the evening. The cubs were born on December 25. Hence the civic body has invited the people participation in naming these cubs. There was huge response from the citizens, but the function was not being organised due to myriad reasons, so far.

The guest of honour MP Supriya Sule declared the names by picking lots. The AMC has received 200 names. Hence all the chits mentioning the proposed name and the name sender were placed in one box at the function. The names of cubs selected (along with the name of sender) are Jijai (Ramdas Borade), Pratibha (Vithalrao Devkar), Vaishali (Atharva Chabukswar), Ranjana (Kusum Diwakar) and Rohini (Purva Patil). Sule also visited the enclosures to see the cubs and tigers. The MP also feted the caretaker of tiger Mohammed Ziya and deputy general manager (State Bank of India) Dutta Prasad Pawar (for adoption of a tiger by the bank).

Sule thanked the AMC administrator A K Pandey for giving an opportunity to name the cubs. She also lauded him for undertaking various development works to facelift the city. The superintendent of police (SP-GRP) Mokshada Patil, additional commissioner B B Nemane, city engineer S D Panzade, deputy commissioner Surabh Joshi, incharge director of zoo Dr Shahed Shaikh, retired director of zoo Dr B S Naikwade, veterinarian Dr Neeti Singh Chavan and others were also present on the occasion.