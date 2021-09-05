AMC intensifies fogging

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

Considering the increasing threat of Dengue, Chikungunia like diseases due to the change in the atmosphere, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health department intensified the fogging drive at various places in the city on Sunday. Fogging was done at Bhagwan Baba Balikashram, Pruthvirajnagar, Renukamata Main Road Deolai area, Ramkrishna Mission Ashram, Beed By-pass Road area, Satara area. Awareness was created among the people by putting stickers at various places and distributing brochures.

AMC officer Shaikh Anvar, Swami Vishnupadanand Maharaj, Swami Chetan Atmanand Maharaj, Kavita Wagh and other residents were present.