AMC introduces App for CBSE students

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has started two schools providing CBSE syllabus in Osmanpura and Garkheda. The schools are running primary classes. Meanwhile, with the initiative of headmaster Shashikant Ubale, a free of cost App 'UpbrinGo' has been introduced for the students as well as the teachers of both the schools. It is hoped that the platform will make the process of teaching and learning easy for the teachers and the students.

AMC prepares for Mukti Sangram Din

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey today visited Siddharth Garden to inspect Marty's Memorial on the campus and gave necessary instructions to subordinate staff. The chief minister Udhav Thackeray will grace the function organised to pay homage to freedom fighters on Marathwada Muktisangram Din (on September 17). Every year, the AMC organises the function to pay homage to the freedom fighters who had sacrificed their lives in the formation of Marathwada.