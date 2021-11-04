AMC invite's citizens to participate in electoral roll upgradation programme

Aurangabad, Nov 4:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has established electoral registration assistance cells (RAC) in all nine zones of the city as its active participation in the Election Commission of India (ECI's) special summary revision of the photo electoral rolls.

The cells will help register the new voters (those completing 18 years of age on January 1, 2022) to register their names, make corrections in names, delete the names (due to shifting or death) or upgradation of photos in the old integrated draft electoral roll. The cells will be functioning till November 30.

The AMC is sparing its 315 personnel, who would be accompanying the Booth Level Officers (BLOs), in completing the task. Meanwhile, the district election administration will also be implementing the above special drive at all polling stations in the district on Saturdays and Sundays like on November 13 and 14 or 27 and 28. There are 2,806 polling stations in the district. It may be noted that the final list will be published, after settling the claims and objections, on January 5, 2022.

Meanwhile, it has come to notice that the youths are very enthusiastic in registering their names as first-time voters under this special drive.

Tehsilwise strength of voters as per old electoral roll

There are two Lok Sabha constituencies and nine assembly constituencies in the district. As per the last updated old electoral roll, there are 28.99 lakh voters in the district. It includes 15.29 lakh males and 13.69 lakh females. Apart from this, there are 2,584 service voters and 30 other voters. It has been observed that the strength of 50,000 voters has increased in the past two years.

Sr. No Name of tehsil Total Voters

1 Sillod 3,16,938

2 Kannad 3,14,222

3 Phulambri 3,25,491

4Aurangabad-Central 3,24,662

5Aurangabad-West 3,35,059

6Aurangabad-East 3,17,958

7 Paithan 2,93,599

8 Gangapur 3,12,406 and

9 Vaijapur 3,09,420