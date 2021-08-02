AMC launches drive to lift abandoned vehicles; seized six vehicles, collects fine

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

Acting upon the orders of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator, the Zone No.1 office today lifted six vehicles lying abandoned in its jurisdiction. Of all, three vehicle-owners deposited a fine of Rs 12,000 to evade action. The drive to lift the abandoned vehicles will be implemented by all the zonal offices in their respective jurisdictions.

It may be noted that the anti-encroachment squad has identified 279 vehicles lying abandoned in all nine zones of the city. These vehicles due to wrong parking on roads were causing obstructions to the cleaning of roads as well as leading to frequent congestion of traffic. Hence the administrator A K Pandey, during the last week, has ordered to implement the drive from August 2.

Pandey had also suggested sending the details of these abandoned vehicles to RTO and recommend for cancellation of vehicle registration documents and the driving license of its owner. The cost of lifting the vehicle and transportation has to be collected from the vehicle owner.

The drive was to implement jointly by AMC, police and RTO officials, but the officials of the latter two departments had not arrived. As a result, the AMC with its personnel from the anti-encroachment squad, mechanical section, police security and Nagrik Mitra Pathak launched the drive and lifted six vehicles on the first day of the drive, said the acting ward officer Sanjay Suradkar adding that three of them had deposited the penalty.

As per the AMC sources, a total of 279 vehicles that are lying abandoned in the jurisdiction of all nine zone offices have been identified. The number of vehicles (in bracket) in each zone is as follows: Zone No - 1 (48 vehicles), Zone No - 2 (99), Zone No - 3 (06), Zone No - 4 (18), Zone No - 5 (22), Zone No - 6 (05), Zone No - 7 (28), Zone No - 8 (14), and Zone No - 9 (37).