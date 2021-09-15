AMC launches Mission Malaria

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) Malaria section has launched a mega drive for the prevention of mosquito-borne diseases including Malaria in the city from today.

The municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha said, " The AMC has launched the special drive through Malaria section from today. There are nine zones in the city. Instead of undertaking preventive measures in all zones simultaneously, we have decided to undertake zone wise by using all the workforce. This helps to focus on each zone as well as the citizens are relieved on witnessing measures taken by the AMC to safeguard their health. The drive started from Zone Number 1 (comprises 14 election wards) with 85 personnel."

Dr Mandlecha added, " Our teams are identifying the high-risk areas and started anti-mosquito measures like surveying of containers, spraying of disinfectants, fogging, the release of guppy fishes, mixing of Abate, the release of MLO oil etc. From tomorrow, we will be deploying around 100 personnel. After completing the action in Zone I, the preventive measures will be launched in other zones on a rotation basis."

The mega drive has been launched under the guidance of Dr Mandlecha and medical officer Dr Archana Rane by the chief supervisor Vilas Bagdane, Kalyan More and zonal supervisors etc.