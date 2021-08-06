AMC on toes to tackle third wave of Covid-19

Aurangabad, Aug 6:

Considering the possibility of a third wave of Coronavirus in the city, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has geared up to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Reviewing the rise in infected patients in other cities of the state and Kerala, the AMC administration has increased the testing percentage in the city. A total of 2,602 suspects (highest in number to date) were tested today (on Friday). Aiming at providing maximum health security to the citizens, the AMC has successfully administered vaccines to 6 lakh citizens, pointed out the AMC administrator A K Pandey.

Earlier, Pandey has the credit of making successful planning during the first wave and second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic situations in the city. The AMC had implemented the 3T formula. The civic health teams were focussing on testing maximum persons, tracing super-spreaders and treating the infected patients on priority. This yielded good results and it helped the AMC to curb the spreading of Covid-19 infection in the city. As per the health planning, the asymptomatic patients were admitted to the Covid Care Centres; the serious patients were treated at Meltron CCC (equipped with oxygen beds facility) and the critical patients were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH as it was the tertiary hospital). Besides, to minimise the expenses, the AMC was using Smart City Buses as ambulances to transport the infected patients.

Now the AMC has got on toes to tackle the third wave. It has established a dedicated Covid Care Centre for kids near Garware Company and one more CCC will be established at the MGM campus, soon. Besides, one mini size oxygen plant has been set up at Meltron Hospital. Besides, the AMC administrator, in past has clarified that the city would be safe from the third wave only if its 70 per cent citizens are vaccinated. So far, more than 6 lakh citizens had taken their first and second doses of the vaccine. As a result, these citizens will remain safe from the infection. The vaccination ratio will increase more in the coming days. Above all, the anti-bodies had been developed amongst the patients, who had recovered from the Covid-19 infection, and hale and hearty. Hence, the loss of human lives will be minimal, underlined A K Pandey.