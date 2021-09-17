AMC organises immersion of Lord Ganesha at 11 places

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

The preparations of immersing Lord Ganesh idols, by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), is in the last phase. After the installation of 10 days, the idols will be immersed on September 19 (Anant Chaturdashi). The immersion has been arranged in nine wells and two artificial tanks situated in different parts of the city.

Meanwhile, to avoid the rush of people in the wake of Covid-19, the AMC has set up 40 centres to collect idols for immersion, this year. Last year, the civic body had 25 centres in the city.

Of the nine wells, the desilting of immersion well at Zilla Parishad ground (in Aurangpura) is nearing completion. The work to paint yellow colour from inside and outside the well is underway. The police will be erecting watchtowers to keep an eye on the rush. The progress is the same at the other wells in Hudco N-12, Shivajinagar and other areas.

The AMC has arranged for vehicles in all zones of the city to collect idols and transport them for immersion. The vehicles have been decorated to attract the devotees.

Boxxxxxxxx

The immersion wells are at Aurangpura ZP ground, Bhausinghpura, Hudco N-12, Sangharshnagar, Santoshimatanagar, Mukundwadi, Shivajinagar, Satara, Jalannagar and Jyotinagar, while one artificial tank is built near Harsul lake.

Boxxxxxxxxxxx

The Sansthan Ganapati Mandir is the village diety of the city. Hence, on behalf of the temple, an idol made of Shadu clay will be immersed in a decorated artificial tank, in front of the temple, on Sunday at 10.30 am.