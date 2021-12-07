AMC organises Plog Run as part of its anniversary

Aurangabad, Dec 7:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), to celebrate its 39th anniversary, has organised a Plog Run, on all the important roads in the city, between 7 am and 10 am, tomorrow (on Dec 8).

The municipal commissioner and the administrator Astik Kumar Pandey has appealed to the citizens to participate in the run so as to keep the city clean and beautiful.

The Plog Run is being organised to sensitise the citizens about their role in keeping the city clean, beautiful and how they could get included the city in the top 10 cleanest cities of India in the Swachh Sarvekshan 2022. The AMC is hoping for a large participation of people in the run tomorrow.

The participants while jogging or walking will have to perform various cleaning tasks including picking up waste material, putting them in proper sources -dustbins and brooming on important roads of the city, stated the release.