AMC remove encroachments obstructing fixing of paving blocks

Aurangabad, Nov 22:

The anti-encroachment squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has removed minor encroachments causing obstruction in fixing of paving blocks near the road, extended from District Collectorate to Ganesh Colony, today. The civic squad removed 11 raised plinths (Oatas) and three big sheds from this route.

Meanwhile, eyebrows were raised as the officials from town planning, additional commissioner and head of

anti-encroachment squad were present for today's minor action. Besides, tight police security was also deployed on the occasion.

Majority of important roads in the city are witnessing encroachment. No roads from commercial areas like Gulmandi, City Chowk, Rangar Galli and TV Centre are free from it. The pedestrians had to face hardship while passing through these roads, leaving aside the traffic congestion due to vehicles. In major cities, the encroachers - especially makeshift vendors, hawkers, handcarters encroach the roads and contributes to the traffic congestion. However, as soon as the municipal authorities arrive they all disappear. In some cities, the appeal is made through a public address system. However, no concrete measures are seen in Aurangabad.

Illegal encroachment is rampant in many localities of the city. Many high rise buildings are being constructed. The AMC receives many complaints regarding encroachment on public places, AMC's land or private properties, but no action is taken. However, it is for sure that the squad takes action against one minor case at least every week.

Shortage of staff

The additional commissioner Ravindra Nikam said, " There is a shortage of staff in the section. There were 15 building inspectors in 1988 and the figure reduced to five, today. The condition of designated officers is not different. They are also work loaded. The city is expanding from all corners. There should be at least 18 building inspectors. Besides, we have 12 workers and two vehicles. Everytime, we have to struggle to get JCB. There is a need for more vehicles. If four handcarts are loaded in them there is left no space. It takes around one and a half hours to load handcarts and return from Harsul. The section is facing many problems."