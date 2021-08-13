AMC removes 66 hoardings from new city; Yuva Sena disheartened

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

The anti-encroachment squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has today removed 66 small and big hoardings from Jalna Road, T V Centre and surrounding localities. The hoardings were defacing the beauty of the city. Earlier, the divisional bench of the High Court had also instructed the AMC to take action against individuals, organisations and societies displaying hoardings without permission at public places.

The High Court also intimated AMC stating that it should grant permission to display hoardings at the fixed places only. They should not be displayed on the sides of roads, circles or crossroads. Earlier, the AMC general body has passed a resolution allowing to display of hoardings for 34 days in a year, with permission. The resolution was passed by the all-party corporators. However, the civic administration failed to implement it. As a result, the leaders and activists of various political parties, organisations continue to display illegal hoardings during the whole year. Above all, the AMC has not implemented the drive to remove hoardings, posters, banners etc. in the past couple of years.

Immediate action surprises one and all

It so happened that the anti-encroachment squad has received an order of removing all illegal hoardings from the city today morning. Accordingly, the squad geared up to take action on Jalna Road, T V Centre and other areas. The officials removed various hoardings of height 20-25 feet from different circles. The AMC seized 66 big and small hoardings and transported them in two trucks. Flags were also seized in large numbers. Under the guidance of an additional commissioner, the action was taken by the designated officer Savita Sonawane, Vasant Bhoye, R S Rachatwar and their team.

Hoardings of Yuva Sena removed

Yuva Sena's (of Shiv Sena) secretary Varun Sardesai was in the city to attend a programme today. Hence a large number of hoardings were displayed on Jalna Road to welcome him. However, the AMC squad removed all the displays and hoardings.

Telephones of politicians

The AMC officers and personnel were continuously receiving telephone calls from political leaders telling them not to remove the hoardings and displays from Jalna Road, T V Centre areas. The officials entertained each call saying OK and continued to take their action.