AMC removes encroachment from Cannaught Place

Aurangabad, Nov 15:

The anti-encroachment squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has removed encroachments built on public utility roads, in and around Cidco Cannaught Place, today.

There was a 9-metres wide road on the eastern side of Cannaught Place. However, it was only on paper. The road was closed for vehicles due to 8-10 encroachments. The area residents had set up tea kiosks by placing steel mesh. The AMC removed all the encroachments extended till the SBI. Besides, the two rooms were built for watchmen but were dumped with materials and items of private persons. Hence the civic squad razed them. Apart from this, steel gates were fixed at three different places and the place was illegally used for parking and other purposes.

The AMC team also removed flex boards of shops, steel kiosks and chairs of hotels encroaching the footpath in the vicinity.

An area was encroached by placing a steel mesh of size 40 metres x 2 metres near residential quarters of the BSNL office. The encroachment upon the space was leading to several accidents. Meanwhile, the senior officers of BSNL sought two days time to remove the encroachment. Acting upon the order of the AMC administrator A K Pandey, the action was taken by the civic team under the guidance of additional commissioner R P Nikam.