AMC removes encroachment on parking space in Shahgunj

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

The anti-encroachment squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has demolished an illegal pucca construction made on the parking space of Madina Market, near State Talkies in Shahgunj, today.

It is learned that the GPA-holder of land bearing city survey number 10213/2, Premchand Pratap Surana, through Akruti Construction, has developed the property by Ferozuddin Ayyaz. The commercial market comprised of shops and flats.

However, during the lockdown, an illegal construction was made on the parking space, situated behind the Y S Dryfruits and Jiya Masale's Mohd. Alim Patel. The residents of the building had submitted a memorandum to the AMC administrator in this regard. They mentioned an illegal construction on a 30x15 square feet area. The civic officials took the action without fearing of opposition to the action.

Hence the additional commissioner R P Nikam, after spot inspection, issued notice to the occupant on August 26. The explanation submitted by the encroacher was unsatisfactory, therefore, the civic administration initiated action. The designated officer Savita Sonawane, Mangal Singh Rajput, R S Rachatwar, police inspector Faheem Hashmi and others took the action.