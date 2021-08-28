AMC restores water supply from 4 am; took water shutdown of 12 hours

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

The repairing of leakages in 1400 mm size main water pipeline and pumphouse got completed in 12 long hours. After completing the task during the water shutdown, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) resumed the water supply in the city today at 4 am.

Earlier, the AMC feared that the leakages in the pipeline would increase and storm in the near power sub-station existing in the vicinity of the pump house at Jayakwadi Dam. Sensing seriousness, the AMC water supply officials decided to undertake to repair on a war-footing basis. The water supply to the city from Jayakwadi Dam was stopped and the main pipeline was emptied. The water lifting got restored after completion of the task.

The executive engineer (water supply) Kiran Dhande said, " There were incidents of damaging air valves fixed on main pipeline (between Jayakwadi and Aurangabad) and the air pressure in the pipeline also increased when the water supply was resumed. The damaged air valves were replaced immediately. The lifting of water got started at 11 pm and all the elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) got filled up to 4 am and then the distribution to respective localities got resumed today. The residents of areas who had not received water on Friday were supplied on Saturday, said Dhande.