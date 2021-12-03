AMC seeks Rs 30 cr funds to fight against Omicron

Aurangabad, Dec 3:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has submitted a four-month action plan along with a demand of funds for Rs 30 crore to tackle 'Omicron' to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), said the administrator A K Pandey.

The new variant of Coronavirus, Omicron, has reached Karnataka. It is close to Maharashtra. Hence the state government has alerted all the district administrations and municipal corporations (of all districts) to submit action plans taking measures to fight against the Omicron.

Pandey said," I have ordered to form a Task Force considering the possibility of the third wave of Coronavirus. We have submitted our action plan to be implemented between December and March 2022 and also demanded a fund of Rs 30 crore. The utilisation of funds will be on arrangement of the required manpower, stock medicines, purchase instruments and devices, antigen and RT-PCR testing kits, transportation of oxygen, ambulances, arrangement of bio-medical waste, free last rites, maintaining stores, pay electricity bills, rent of Covid Care Centres, buying of beds, sheets, pillows and providing meals and medicines to patients undergoing treatments, etc."

Pandey's mention in Lok Sabha

The NCP MP Amol Kolhe mentioned the noteworthy work done by the AMC administrator during the first and second waves of the pandemic situations in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Kolhe mentioned that Pandey has displayed an ideal example of how competent the health machinery should be during the fight against the Coronavirus.