AMC seizes 185 hoardings, 200 flags on holiday

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

The anti-encroachment squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) deserves an applaud for seizing 185 hoardings, 200 flags and more than 2000 posters defacing the beauty of the city. Today was a holiday, but the civic officials visited different parts of the city and took the action.

It may be noted that BJP left no stone unturned to display its strength in the Shiv Sena's bastion. BJP leaders and activists displayed a large number of big and small hoardings at important circles and crossroads on Jalna Road, Gajanan Maharaj Circle and other parts of the city. Previously, the AMC removed the hoardings two times, but one activist against put on hoardings and flags in one night.

On other hand, many small and large number hoardings were displayed on important roads in the city to welcome the MPCC president Nana Patole. Two days ago, the AMC administration has appealed to the political parties, organisations and individuals to procure permission for displaying hoardings, but none of them turned up to procure the permissions.

The AMC squad started taking action in the early morning today. They seized 185 big and small hoardings and 200 flags from the vicinity of AMC headquarter, T V Centre, Ambedkarnagar, Cidco Bus Stand, Chikalthana, Mukundwadi, Cidco N-6, Samarthnagar, Samtanagar, Shahgunj, Central Bus Stand Road, Aurangpura, Mill Corner etc. The ward officers along with their staff also participated in the drive. The action was taken by designated officers Savita Sonawane, Vasant Bhoye and their teams.