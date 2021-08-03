AMC seizes nine vehicles on second day

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) squad today has seized nine abandoned vehicles lying on roads in different parts of the city on the second day of its drive. These vehicles are kept at the Garware Sports Complex. Of all the vehicles, one vehicle-owner deposited the fine to evade action. The AMC officials have lifted three buses and one car from the green belt on Jalgaon road, while the other seized vehicles were from Avishkar Colony, Ambedkar Chowk etc. The action was taken under the guidance of additional commissioner R P Nikam, designated officer Savita Sonawane and the anti-encroachment squad and security personnel.