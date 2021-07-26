AMC starts CBSE schools at Osmanpura, Garkheda

Aurangabad, July 26:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to start the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools to provide quality education to the poor and deserving students. The schools have been started at the Osmanpura and Garkheda areas while 24 and 25 students have been enrolled in each school, respectively.

The schools are getting good responses from the parents, and the admissions will be complete soon, informed deputy commissioner Dr Santosh Tengale. All the necessary basic amenities have been provided in these schools. The students willing to pursue education through CBSE will be given free admission in LKG, UKG, first and second standards.

Around 30 teachers selected from various schools have been appointed here while the teachers will be provided timely training. Efforts are being taken to increase the quality of the schools and to get admissions to the students from all the strata, under the guidance of commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey, officials including additional B B Nemane, deputy commissioner Dr Santosh Tengale, eduation officer Ramnath Thore, cultural officer Sanjeev Sonar, head master Ahmed Patel and Shashikant Ubale are taking efforts.