AMC stop services of 13 SHGs deployed on task of cleaning in Cidco-Hudco

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

A total of 352 sanitary workers of 13 different self-help groups (SHGs) were working in the Cidco-Hudco sectors for the past one and a half decades. However, they were taken aback when the solid waste management (SWM) cell of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) alerted the labour welfare section to stop their services, two days ago. Instead, the cell suggested to rope in services of workers supplied by one single agency.

It may be noted that Cidco got merged with AMC in 2006. After the merger, the AMC preferred to continue the services of SHGs which were working in various neighbourhoods of Cidco-Hudco areas. Each SHG has a team of 30-40 sanitary workers. Presently, 13 different SHGs are working in the city, but the AMC is unaware of the location of their sanitary workers. The AMC receives files from SHGs claiming the bills against services rendered by their workers, every month. The SWM cell has to face hardship in verifying the bills and attendance of workers.

Two days ago, the cell has decided to discontinue the services of all SHGs. Accordingly, a letter alerting about the decision has been forwarded to the labour welfare section. It mentioned that all the 352 workers of SHGs should be supplied by one single agency rather than 13 different SHGs. If needed, invite the tender to shortlist a competent agency, stated the