AMC submits rough draft on prabhags to SEC

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 8:

After one long month, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has submitted the rough draft of prabhags to the State Election Commission (SEC) online and offline on Wednesday. The deadline to submit a rough draft was extended frequently for the past month. The SEC will now go through it and recommend corrections in them if needed.

Earlier, the SEC has issued an order to the AMC to submit the rough draft, in the first week of November. It was told to submit by November 18. The AMC first sought an extension of 10 days as the administrator was on a study tour abroad (till November 26). Later on, the date was extended till November 30. Lastly, the date of submission was finalised at December 5, but there was again a delay and finally got submitted on December 8. A team of AMC's election officials had also left for Mumbai for submission. The corrections will be made by SEC in their presence, it is learnt.

The officials had created 126 wards and then converted them into 42 prabhags (each prabhag will be a cluster of three wards). The prabhags, however, sans reservation for OBC candidates. Meanwhile, all eyes of politicians are stuck on their future wards. The elections are pending for the last two years. The AMC administration has claimed of maintaining secrecy upon the whole issue. Meanwhile, all are eager to know about their hanging future in politics as the approval of prabhags will decide their future.

Meanwhile, the date of elections is uncertain despite the finalisation of 126 wards and 42 prabhags. The process of increasing the number of corporators has been challenged in the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court. The hearing on the petition will be held in January 2022.