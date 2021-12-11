AMC tax officials undergo training on e-Governance Project

Aurangabad, Dec 11:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has conducted a daylong training for its tax officials regarding the implementation of a fully digitalised e-Governance project in different sections of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) from the new financial year (2022-23).

The training was imparted to the officers and personnel deployed on the task of tax collection, assessment and serving of demand notices. The project is being implemented under the guidance of AMC administrator and ASCDCL chief executive officer A K Pandey.

The tax officials are trained on property tax and water tax collection modules to be launched in December. Presently, the citizens are issued receipts after paying the tax by AMC officials. However, from the next financial year, citizens will be alerted through an SMS on mobile about bill generation and payment. Hence the staff were also trained on bill preparation, tax collection entry, receipt preparation, said ASCDCL project engineer Faiz Ali. The training was conducted under the guidance of AMC deputy commissioner Aparna Thete.