AMC to appoint agencies to regularise properties under Gunthewari Act

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

To regularise maximum number of properties (all types) under Gunthewari Scheme, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has established a dedicated cell and trained its civic officials (ward engineers and clerks) who would be dealing in the proposals seeking to regularise properties situated, in all nines zones of the city. Meanwhile, the AMC's town planning section has decided to appoint private agencies on an honorarium basis to help citizens in completing their tasks.

The AMC will be establishing a panel comprising 25 expert architects, construction engineers and supervisors. They will represent as agencies, who would help citizens in getting ready the required documents including the building plan of the property to be regularised under the Gunthewari Act. The files have to be submitted to the respective Zone Office. The ward engineer and clerk concern after ensuring all documents are attached in the files will forward them for further process to Gunthewari Cell in AMC headquarters.

As reported earlier, the state government has extended the limit of regularising properties under the Gunthewari Act from December 2000 to December 2020. The agency will be given an honorarium equals to 10 per cent of the total revenue earned by AMC to regularise one plot of size 1500 square feet or less than it. If the size of the plot is more then the agency will get a 7 per cent honorarium. The desirous agencies are appealed to submit their applications in the AMC's Town Planning section before August 27. They will have to keep an earnest deposit of Rs 20,000 and fulfil other terms and conditions.