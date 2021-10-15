AMC to complete 10L vaccination target soon!

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

Here is good news as the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is trying its best to meet the given target of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of the 10.55 lakh vaccination, the AMC has vaccinated 9.09 lakh persons till October 14. It includes 7.76 lakh first doses and 3.32 lakh second doses.

Presently, the AMC is worried as residents from two to three zones have not taken the vaccine. They are hesitating to take it. The AMC is now planning to design ways to create awareness and prompt these people to take the vaccine. The recently launched Mission Kavach Kundal (from October 8 to 14) also evoked good results. The AMC succeeded in administering vaccines to 29,000 persons. It includes the first dose to 11,570 citizens and the second dose to 18,279, said the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha.

Poor ratio of testing

The drop in the ratio of testing is also a matter of concern for civic health personnel. As per Thursday's report, 118 testings were done at various centres. It includes 105 RT-PCR and 13 Antigen tests. Hence, the health administration is making an effort to record the maximum number of testings on daily basis, it is learnt.