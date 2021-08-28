AMC to conduct 5K tests daily as preventive step to tackle third wave of Covid

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

The spreading of Covid-19 is under control, as a result, the positivity rate has reduced to 0.15 per cent in the city. The city is on verge of freeing from the Coronavirus, but the lingering threat of the third wave has prompted the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to set a target of testing 5,000 persons daily. Presently, 3,000 tests (antigens and RT-PCR) are conducted in the city.

The AMC administrator A K Pandey has increased the meetings with health officials so as to ensure that a maximum number of citizens are safe and protected from viral attack. Presently, 6 lakh citizens had taken the first dose of the vaccine. Hence, it is assumed that 70 per cent of citizens (who had taken the first dose) and 99 pc citizens (who had taken the second dose) would remain safe during the third wave in the city. If they fell ill their condition would not be critical. There would be no need to shift them in ICUs or put on ventilators. The experts claimed that the patients suffering from the Delta Plus variant would be found in large numbers. The third wave is expected to hit by September. Taking cognisance of expert's warnings, the AMC has decided to increase the testing from 3,000 to 5,000 daily. Earlier, during the second wave, the civic health administration was testing 6,000 to 7,000 persons daily. In 100 testings, the AMC was detecting more than 40 Covid patients daily.

Testing Status

August 17 - 2703

August 18 - 2701

August 24 - 2824

August 25 - 3656