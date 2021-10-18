AMC to demand Rs 2.5 lakh from police for its work in cracking Shinde murder case

Aurangabad, Oct 18:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has played an important role in emptying the well to recover murder weapons wanted in connection with the much-talked Dr Rajan Shinde's murder case. Now, the civic administration will be demanding Rs 2.5 lakh as electricity and motor pumps charges and labour charges, utilised in the emergency task.

As reported earlier, the police have sought the help of AMC after it learnt that the killer had thrown away the murder weapons in the well situated near the deceased's house. Accordingly, under the supervision of AMC city engineer S D Panzade and ward engineer Raju Sandha, the water-lifting through five electric motor pumps (of 5 and 7.5 HP capacities) got started from Saturday morning. The whole well was emptied. The efforts of three days got paid off and the AMC helped police in recovering the murder weapon from the well.

Sandha said, " An expense of Rs 2.5 lakh has been made on the task. We will submit expense details so as to collect the same from the police. The AMC has now decided to remove silt from other abandoned wells in the city in the coming 5-6 days through its funds. In the above well, there was a huge quantity of water. We were unable to gauge the quantity of water in the well. The quantity of water removed from the well would be equal to 1,000 tankers of 500 litres capacity."

The AMC used the power supply to operate the motors by putting a hook on the running power cable as the task was important. MSEDCL refused to give electric meter as there were holidays. On Monday, the power entity removed the hook and supplied power through the newly installed meter. This expense has also been included, it is learnt.