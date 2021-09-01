AMC to install 75 tax payment kiosks in city

Aurangabad, Sept 1:

To simplify the system of tax payment and avoid long queues at zonal offices, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to install 75 kiosk machines in different corners of the city. The citizens would be able to conveniently pay their property tax through these kiosks, said the deputy commissioner Aparna Thete.

As per AMC record, there are 2.73 lakh properties and more than 1 lakh water connections. The assessor and collector of tax (ACT) section have focussed on effective recovery of property tax and water tax since the last year.

Thete said, " The decision of introducing modern technology has been taken with an aim to simplify the tax payment process. The initiative is made by the civic body to develop the AMC into a citizen-friendly organisation and provide various facilities to the property-holders. Accordingly, the AMC will be installing 75 kiosks in different parts of the city."

The machines will be placed in each zone office of AMC, various government offices, hospitals, banks, various courts. The property-holder on insertion of the given property code number (which is mentioned on demand notice) will view the amount of tax to be paid. The payment system is very easy and could be done through a kiosk machine on the spot, it is learnt.