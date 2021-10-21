AMC to pay ex gratia of Rs 1.05 cr for Diwali festival

Aurangabad, Oct 21:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey has today okayed the proposal of releasing an ex gratia of Rs 1.05 crore to its permanent and temporary staff on account of the Diwali festival.

The AMC will be releasing an ex gratia of Rs 3,500 each to 2656 permanent employees (Grade IV) ) and Rs 2,000 each to 692 (temporary staff working in various sections of AMC). The amount will be deposited in their respective bank accounts in the next week, said the chief accounts officer (CAO) Santosh Wahule.

It is said that the Grade IV personnel and other temporary staff, Anganwadi teachers, clock hour basis teachers and Asha workers deprive of benefits availed by AMC's regular staff (officers and personnel).

The permanent staff includes 2593 Grade IV personnel (General) and 63 personnel from the civic education section. An ex gratia of Rs 92.96 lakh has been proposed for them by the accounts section. Besides, the provision of Rs 12.04 lakh has been made to release ex gratia to 692 temporary staff. Hence, the proposal of releasing Rs 1.05 crore as a Diwali gift was approved by the AMC administrator on Thursday, it is learnt.