AMC to pursue funds to clear COVID debts of Rs 20 crore

Aurangabad, Nov 17:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has received the aid of Rs 55 crore from the district administration during the first and the second waves of Coronavirus. However, the AMC is waiting for the release of Rs 20 crore more as the contractors, who had rendered their services during the pandemic situation, are making rounds of the health section for their dues. Hence the civic administration has started pursuing the money from the district administration.

As reported earlier, the AMC has rendered quality service to the Covid-19 infected patients and provided all help to recover them from the ailment. In the first wave, the AMC has arranged for buses to transport patients from their homes to the hospitals, to drop them after 14 days, provided meals and treatment during their stay in hospitals. More than 22 Covid Care Centres were established. The civic body served lakhs of citizens to maintain it as the district administration was granting funds to tackle the situation.

For the past many months, the release of funds had been stopped by the district administration. The AMC is facing hard to pay the salary of contractual health staff appointed during pandemic situations. They are unable to pay wages for the past two months, although they were assured of paying before Diwali. In the meantime, the AMC has purchased the required articles, items from various contractors and companies and their bills to the tune of Rs 20 crore are unpaid for want of funds. These contractors and company representatives are making rounds of AMC's health section daily. Hence to get more funds, the AMC has vowed to pursue funds from the district administration.