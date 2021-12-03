AMC to serve notices to commercial properties

Aurangabad, Dec 3:

There are hundreds of commercial properties, situated in Gunthewari areas, in different parts of the city. However, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has noticed that these property-holders had neither initiated nor approached the Gunthewari Cell to regularise their properties under Gunthewari Scheme. Hence the AMC has decided to serve notices to them from Monday. If they fail to respond positively, the AMC may take stern action against it, it is learnt.

It is believed that there would be more than 1 lakh illegal (commercial and residential) properties, but the civic body received 2,500 applications only. Of which, the AMC had regularised 1,000 properties. The service of notice aim at regularising the commercial properties in large number under the scheme.

As per the primary survey done by civic personnel, there are 500 commercial properties. It includes 300 big and 200 small commercial properties.

The AMC administrator A K Pandey said," This is a golden opportunity for citizens to regularise their residential and commercial properties, built on or before December 2020, under Gunthewari Scheme. Its benefit should be availed in large number. It is a big development that your properties are getting regularised as per government norms. The citizens should consider its importance and volunteer to regularise their properties in large numbers."