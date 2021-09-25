AMC to start 7 EV charging kiosks; four more fuel pumps in city

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey today said that the AMC will be establishing seven e-charging kiosks along with four more fuel pumps in the city. The decision has been taken following the growth of people towards buying of e-vehicles due to rise in petrol and diesel prices. Presently, AMC has installed the two instruments of 24KV and 7 KV capacities to set up the e-charging kiosk at its newly started petrol pump at old

Octroi Central Checkpost. The facility will be introduced to the public soon.

The other six e-charging kiosks will be set up at AMC Headquarter, Smart City Office, Harsul Octroi Checkpost, garbage processing plant at Chikalthana, water pump house at Nakshatrwadi and Ambedkarnagar (on Jalgaon Road). Besides, out of the five fuel pumps, the remaining four pumps will be at the Harsul Octroi Checkpost campus, near the garbage processing plant at Chikalthana, Jalgaon Road and Nakshatrawadi. The pumps will sell petrol and diesel.

It may be noted that the AMC's fuel pump at the old Central Octroi Checkpost is receiving a good response. This gave momentum to start the remaining four pumps as soon as possible. The

the e-charging facility will be available at the fuel pumps simultaneously.