AMC to start special vaccination drive for bed-ridden senior citizens

Aurangabad, Aug 6:

Acting upon the directives of the union and the State Governments, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will soon be undertaking a special vaccination drive for ailing senior citizens, who are immobile and bed-ridden, by visiting door to door. Meanwhile, the AMC's health section has appealed to the citizens to intimate about their bed-ridden persons either to their nearest primary health centre or the Asha workers during the door-to-door survey.

It may be noted that senior citizens largely suffers from co-morbidity like diabetes, high blood pressure, etc. Hence to protect these ageing citizens from the infection of Coronavirus, the AMC had already implemented the vaccination drive for citizens of age groups 45 to 59 years and 60 years and above. However, there are some citizens, who were unable to reach the vaccination centre, as they were bed-ridden either due to the severity of their ailment or any untoward incident.

The AMC has decided to deploy Asha workers for door to door to survey in the jurisdiction of each primary health centre. Meanwhile, the citizens are appealed to cooperate with these workers and share the information if an elderly person is bed-ridden in the house. Later on, the AMC health section will prepare the list of the total number of bed-ridden persons and then one dedicated vehicle will be spared to vaccinate them at their doorstep.

Meanwhile, it is mandatory for the private doctor, who is treating the bed-ridden elderly patient, to spare 30 minutes for observing the patient after giving the vaccine. Hence it is crystal clear that the vaccination will not be done without the submission of a private doctor's consent.

Vaccination status of senior citizens

Age Group First Dose Second Dose

45-59 years 1.04 lakh 72,386

60 years and above 69,546 47,405