AMC to submit rough draft of prabhags by Nov 18

Aurangabad, Nov 16:

If all goes well, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has vowed to submit the rough draft of prabhags to the State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday. It may be noted that the SEC has ordered to submit by November 18.

There were 115 wards in the AMC during the last election. However, Maha Vikas Aghadi directed the AMC to delimit the wards and form prabhags so as to conduct the forthcoming municipal corporation election. Later on, the old 115 wards were delimited and a total of 126 wards were formed considering the natural growth in the population on the city as the Census 2020 has not been done. Earlier, the SEC has ordered the AMC to submit the rough draft of prabhags by November 18. Hence the AMC administrator A K Pandey constituted a committee to prepare the rough draft. The final technical review is going on the prabhags.

The deputy commissioner (election) Santosh Tengale said, " We have completed 90 per cent work of the rough draft of prabhags. It is almost ready and final touches are going on. The administrator is not in the city, but we are in touch with him through online communication. We will be submitting the rough draft to the SEC before the deadline."

Meanwhile, all the aspirants who are planning to try their luck in politics are closing watching the developments relating to the election process. They are anxious to know the changes in their existing wards, their bifurcation after delimitation etc so as to prepare themselves further accordingly.

The civic administration has delimitated the old wards and formed prabhags. Each prabhag comprises three wards.