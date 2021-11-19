AMC to submit rough draft of prabhags to SEC on Nov 26

Aurangabad, Nov 19:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administration has geared up to submit the rough draft of newly formed 42 prabhags (along with 126 wards formed delimitating 115 wards) to the State Election Commission (SEC) by next Friday (November 26). Earlier, the SEC had instructed the AMC to submit by November 18. However, the civic administration sought an extension by 10 days as the administrator A K Pandey is abroad on a study tour.

The team constituted by the administrator to prepare the rough draft and delimit the old wards has maintained strict confidentiality. It may be noted that the team will be using the enumeration blocks (EBs) covering 115 wards to delimit them and form 11 new wards. It may be noted that Census 2020 is due. Hence, considering the natural growth in the city's population mentioned in Census 2011, the AMC was directed to delimit the existing wards into 126 wards and then prepare the rough draft and send it to the commission.

The deputy commissioner (election) Santosh Tengale said," The AMC administrator is in Spain for training, therefore, the permission for an extension of 10 days has been sought. He will be arriving soon and will sign the document before submission to the SEC. The rough draft will enclose maps, the numbering of prabhags with EBs and their boundaries."

According to the sources, " The civic authorities has prepared different types of the rough draft. Each type comprises a different group of EBs and prabhags. Of these, one will be selected and signed by the administrator. However, there were no or zero chances to make changes in the prabhags of the old city."