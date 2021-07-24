AMC to submit Safari Park proposal, fund to state government soon

Aurangabad, July 24:

The chief executive officer (CEO) of the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) and the administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), A K Pandey, today has underlined that we will submit the detailed proposal for additional land for the expansion of Wildlife Safari Park (including the estimated cost of the project) at Mitmita to the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as per his guidelines, soon. The ASCDCL would be demanding 55 hectares of additional land for the Park.

Earlier, the chief minister had a meeting with local public representatives and ASCDCL officers in Mumbai and instructed Pandey to develop the Park of the international standard as Aurangabad is the tourism capital as well as the capital of the Marathwada region.

Five years ago, the revenue department had allotted 100 acres of land to AMC for shifting of its Siddarth Garden Zoo (having 250 different species of wildlife animals) at Mitmita. However, the civic body requires additional land to develop the natural habitat of leopards, tigers, and lions.

ASCDCL has made a provision of Rs 174 crore from the Smart City fund for the Park. MLA Pradeep Jaiswal has taken up the proposal of additional land for the Park with the CM. Accordingly, the latter held a meeting and ordered AMC to submit details of the project along with the fund.

Pandey said," Presently 55 hectares of land is available for Safari Park. In the additional land, the natural habitat including movement space will be developed for the tigers and the lions. The proposal is nearing completion. We will be submitting it to the state government, soon. We will also be demanding the funds for it."