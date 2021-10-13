AMC to take stern action against illegal properties from Nov 1!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey today underlined of initiating stern action against illegal property-holders from November 1, if they fail to submit the proposals to legalise their illegal properties under Gunthewari Scheme by October 31. It is ascertained that there would be around 2 lakh illegal properties in the city, but the Gunthewari Cell has received 834 proposals only, so far. The cold response from the citizens has disappointed the AMC administration.

Earlier, the state government has extended the limit of regularising properties from December 31, 2000, to December 31, 2020, under Gunthewari Scheme. Hence, the AMC appealed to all the owners of illegal houses or plots, either constructed or bought before the above due date, to regularise the properties on payment of charges as per the ready reckoner of the area where the property is located. To assist the citizens in submitting the proposals (files) the AMC has constituted a panel comprising 25 architects and 25 engineers. The citizens have to avail their services without paying any charges to them as the AMC will be paying them in the form of an honorarium, later on.

The file has to be submitted to their respective ward office by October 31 and then it moves for further process to the Gunthewari Cell at the AMC headquarters.

" We will also be conducting independent camps in the offices of the public representatives. If the citizens fail to avail of the facility till the deadline, then the AMC would be initiating action from November 1. One JCB and one Bulldozer will leave the AMC headquarters and would return only after demolishing at least one property," hinted Pandey.

834 proposals

According to the deputy engineer (of Gunthewari Cell) Sanjay Chamle, " The AMC received 834 proposals for regularisation under Gunthewari Scheme. Of which, 480 property-holders deposited Rs 4.44 crore in the AMC exchequer, while 354 property-holders are yet to deposit the money."

Core issue of green zone, reservations

There are 30-40 areas which falls under Green Zone. There is no provision to regularise the properties of these areas under the Gunthewari Act. The residents of these localities are making rounds of office and making repeated inquiries about the regularisation of their properties. The AMC through the Town Planning section has sought guidance from the state government regarding the regularisation of Green Zone properties. Hence further action in this regard will be taken after receiving the government guidelines only, said Chamle.