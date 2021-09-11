AMC urge CM to de-reserve 20 hectares of land for PMAY; allot it for Wildlife Park

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey, while making a presentation before the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on the development works in the city, has requested to change the head of land allotted to them for implementing Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY). The land reserved for PMAY is close to the proposed Aurangabad Zoological Park, therefore, it should de-reserved and allot to the AMC for the establishing a Leopard Safari.

The CM's meeting was held in Mumbai two days ago. The meeting was attended by the district collector Sunil Chavan and the AMC administrator A K Pandey along with the chief secretary and secretaries of all the departments. Pandey made the presentation of various works undertaken and proposed through Smart City funds.

Earlier, the state government has awarded 40 hectares of land, bearing Gut Number 307, in Mitmita for the Park. However, 20 hectares of land in the same gut number is reserved for PMAY. Hence the demand has been made to allot a total of 40 hectares of land for the Park and re-allot 20 hectares of land for PMAY at Teesgaon, insisted the official to the CM.

The AMC has demanded 58.69 hectares of land. It includes 17 hectares for Leopard Safari (from Gut Number 307) and 41.69 hectares for Tiger Safari (from Gut Number 56), through the presentation.