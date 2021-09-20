AMC vows to commission five oxygen plants by September-end

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

If the sources are to be believed, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has vowed to start functioning five oxygen plants in the city by the end of September.

The state government has instructed the AMC to make all preparations to tackle the third wave of Covid-19. Acting upon the orders, the civic health section is making all efforts to make available an adequate quantity of oxygen, said the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha.

The construction of a plant producing 20-kilo litres of liquid oxygen at Chikalthana's Meltron Covid Care Centre (CCC) has gained momentum. Earlier, the plant producing 250 litres of oxygen per minute had been constructed through CSR fund with the efforts of the state environment minister Aditya Thackeray. Meanwhile, another plant of Arox Company is nearing completion. The plant has the capacity to produce 890 litres of oxygen per minute.

The AMC has also decided to construct a plant producing 500 litres of oxygen per minute at Padampura CCC through the CSR fund. Besides, the construction of a plant producing 590 litres of oxygen per minute has been started at Garware Company's CCC. It is learnt that all these plants have the capacity to provide oxygen to patients on 575 cots, said the health section sources.