AMC vows to draft new ward structure ' Prabhags' in fortnight

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has geared up to implement the orders of SEC to form prabhags and is hoping to prepare the draft in a period of a fortnight. The AMC jurisdiction comprises 115 wards. Each prabhag will comprise of three election wards and the last one will be of four wards.

The SEC has ordered to mark the numbering of prabhags from North to South in a zigzag manner. The population of each prabhag will be around 30,000-35,000 voters. As per the orders, the numbering of prabhags will start from the Harsul area and end at the Satara-Nakshatrwadi area, it is predicted.

In the 2015 elections, the AMC had formed prabhag of four wards, but it was set aside after the state government continued to implement the one-ward-one corporator system. The AMC is hoping to complete the draft of prabhags by October 20-23 and sent it to SEC for approval and further corrections.

The AMC elections were scheduled to be held in April 2020, but the shortcomings in the delimitation of wards were challenged legally. Presently, the matter is sub judice in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the AMC election officials claimed that all care would be taken to avoid mistakes and the draft will be prepared, by keeping the political members away from its process. It will also take care of natural boundaries like hills, nullahs, rivers and artificial boundaries like roads while preparing the draft. The AMC also assured of taking care that the enumeration blocks are not broken.

What is Enumeration Blocks?

In the census procedure, one enumeration block (praganak gut) comprise of 1,000 citizens. Generally, there are 8-10 blocks in one ward. Later on, the reservations are made on the density of population and caste. In the new ward structure, there will be a population of 30,000 to 35,000 voters in each prabhag. The new ward structure for the elections will be prepared by keeping in mind the 2011 census data.