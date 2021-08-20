AMC worries as centres sans citizens despite adequate stock of vaccines

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health administration has landed into worry as the availability of vaccines in stock is adequate, but the citizens are hesitating to come forward and take the vaccine. In addition, the AMC is also hoping to receive 1 lakh vaccines under the CSR initiative by a company by Monday. Meanwhile, the AMC has started to vaccinate bed-ridden citizens by visiting at their doorstep (on demand).

Earlier, on Thursday, 4,000 citizens took their first and second dose of the vaccine. The situation was more or less the same today (on Friday). There were no long queues. A total of 5,000 vaccines was available in the stock on Friday morning, despite this, a stock of 8,000 Covishield vaccines was distributed to the civic administration.

It is learnt that the AMC will be receiving 1 lakh Covishield vaccine under CSR initiative from Bajaj Group by August 23 (Monday). Hence the AMC will have ample stock of vaccines and they will be available at all the vaccination centres for at least the next few weeks. The vaccine will be easily available for the citizens at the 50 centres from 10 am to 4 pm.

Door to door visit for vaccination

The AMC has started to administer vaccine to patients or citizens, who are bed-ridden, due to myriad reasons. Meanwhile, the AMC team administered vaccine to a 78-year-old Sudhir Barve (of Osmanpura). The medical officer Dr Neeta Padalkar, Dr Bhamre, Dr Hema Thorat, Mangal Chirange and Yogita Khemade were present on the occasion.