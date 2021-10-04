AMC's 27 schools running classes from 8-10th re-opened on Monday

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

After a long gap, the playgrounds of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) schools witnessed gathering and assembly of students, with all Covid-19 SOPs, on the first day of the re-opening of all the schools running classes from 8th to 12th, on Monday.

The schools and junior colleges (situated in the city limits) were allowed to conduct classes from today. Of all the schools, the AMC's 27 schools running classes from Standard 8th to 10th got re-opened. Of the total strength of 2518 students, 1011 students were present on the first day.

It may be noted that the state government had directed the schools conducted ' Shikshan Utsav' and 'Pravesh Utsav'. Hence amidst beating of drums, blowing of tutari (trumpet-like musical instrument) and playing of lezim, thousands of students entered the premises of the schools with zeal and enthusiasm.

Former mayors Nandkumar Ghodele and Gajanan Barwal along with AMC deputy commissioner Santosh Tengale and education officer Ramnath Thore were present while welcoming students with rose flowers in Bansilalnagar AMC school. The entry of students was also made grand in the Priyadarshini AMC school. The blowing of tutari and beating of drums in presence of cultural officer Sanjeev Sonar enthused the students, who were also presented with rose flowers and sweets on the occasion.

The situation was one and the same in the other AMC schools as well. The public representatives and the school authorities accorded a warm welcome to the students on their first day in the schools so as to make it a memorable one.