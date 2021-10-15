Amitabh Bachchan is Icon Steel's ambassador

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

Steel manufacturer Icon Steel Group has roped in the great Bollywood star-actor of the century, Amitabh Bachchan, as its ambassador.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the mega star and the managing director of the company Dinesh Rathi, recently.

The Icon Steel Group has earned a name in the construction sector in the country by providing high-quality steel bars. For the last 30 years, the company has been manufacturing steel bars offering innovative products. Balancing both high quality as well as ductility and strength, the company has started manufacturing DS quality TMT Bar. The good response from builders, engineers, architects testifies to the high quality of Icon Steel. Icon Steel's products have gained more credibility as Bachchan has become its brand ambassador. This will help in expanding our network across India, said Dinesh Rathi.