AMMESTO formed to solve minority students & teachers problems;

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

All Maharashtra Minority Education Societies and Teachers Organisation (AMMESTO), a state-level body, was set up to solve the problems of minority institutions, students and teachers.

The organisation was formed in a meeting of minorities education societies held here recently.

Retired chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad Mukhim Deshmukh was selected AMMESTO president.

Mukhim Deshmukh said that the Government should start training centres on the line of BARTI and SARTHI for minority students to bring them into the mainstream of education.

He said that efforts would be made to start a special coaching centre to prepare youths for UPSC, MPSC, Police recruitment and Government jobs.

“We will make a demand with the Government to start a scheme to send minorities students to study abroad,” he added.

The elected office-bearers are as follows; Mukhim Deshmukh (State president), Abdul Rahim Mogal ,Syed Asghar Qadiruddin Kaifi, Abdul Latif, Mujeeb Patel and Dr Mohsin Sahikh (all vice-presidents), Ilhajuddin Farooqui (secretary), Shaikh Habeeb, Mirza Imran Baig, Azharuddin Shaikh, Riyazuddin Deshmukh (joint secretary).