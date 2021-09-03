AMRDA will soon get office, administrative officer

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

The Aurangabad Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (AMRDA) will soon be getting their own office building, manpower and also an administrative officer. A plan will be drawn up for the authority and a presentation will be made before the chief minister, informed guardian minister on Friday.

He held discussions on the important projects in the district that will be discussed in the review meeting to be held on September 9. He said a proposal would be made to provide connectivity to Shirdi along with railways and Samruddhi expressway. The process of allotment of land for food park in the industrial estate at Bidkin has started. The farmers will not need to thrown their produced goods on the road after the food park starts. He said that the government is ready to give lease shops to young farmers for business. The district has good productivity of agriculture sector. The food processing industry will get a boost. The tunnel work in Autram Ghat will be discussed after discussion with the central government. Desai remained silent about the appointment of 12 MLAs and reopening of temples.