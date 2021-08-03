An expert groundsman, unsung hero; Meet Razzak Bhai, the man who changed the shape of grounds

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

Sports has once again become a topic of discussion the world over, thanks to the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Aurangabad is no exception. The sports-lovers are charged up, keenly following their favourite athletes in action. Amidst the excitement, however, one tends to forget the people whose tireless efforts lead to the ‘creation’ of sports icons. Catching the pulse of citizens, AurangabadFirst traces an unsung hero, who does not hold any educational or sports degree, but his passion and love for sports since a tender age made him an acclaimed groundsman (also called curator) in Marathwada's sports circle.

Says 85-year-old M.A.Razzak: "There was a time when Aurangabad was abuzz with sporting activities. Many national, state and international-level tournaments in games like hockey, football, cricket and traditional games like kabaddi and kho-kho were held here regularly. I started playing hockey at the age of nine years. I just studied till 7th standard from Multipurpose High School (Aurangpura). Later on, I joined Milind College of Arts and had close opportunities to serve and work with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar during the foundation days of the People's Education Society (PES). Dr Ambedkar was impressed with my hockey game. I retired as a groundsman after serving PES for three decades in 1994-95. I am grateful to Maj. N.P. Sharma (the then head of the institution), guides like Nana Bapat, Dattabhau Pathrikar (ex-university officials), Sabnis, R R Barsakhale etc. for their valuable guidance and helping me master the art of preparing the ground. I also shared cordial relations with India's hockey star Major Dhyanchand when he used to stay here for weeks as an expert coach for our players. We both even played hockey. I was the captain of the then Brothers Club team for a long time and represented hockey at various state and national level meets. Aurangabad was at its peak in hockey in olden days and youths would aspire to become players, especially the residents of Cantonment."

This ageing groundsman has the credit of maintaining all grounds of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU), People's Education Society (PES), Marathwada Sanskritik Mandal and a majority of grounds of colleges and institutes in the region, including S.B College, Deogiri College and Maulana Azad College.

" I also had a tiny contribution at the Wankhede Stadium many decades ago. I shared my expertise with the team of groundsmen working on the ground for an international tournament and stayed in Mumbai for about a fortnight. I also prepared the ‘Diamond-shaped’ pitch for the IInd Asian Youth Softball Championship in Aurangabad in 2001; for Ranji Trophy matches which were also held in the city, besides preparing grounds at Aam Khas, University, Military Parade ground etc. I was sent on a deputation to the university by Milind College for the National Women's Hockey Tournament. I also contributed to maintaining grounds at the district-level hockey tournaments for Military and Police tournaments. The then deputy chief minister, Gopinath Munde, feted me for maintaining the Milind Sports Complex at the time of its inauguration," underlines the octogenarian.

Razzak Bhai (as he is popularly called in the sports circle) possess 30-40 awards, but he is of opinion that man's action should speak louder, not the awards. Today, he contributes occasionally due to age and health constraints. He recalls by scribbling his mind. He enthusiastically narrates sports events but is unable to tell the exact year of them. He remained single to avoid obstructions in his love for sports and grounds. Making bucks is not his priority, but doing his work perfectly and earning respect is his motto. Today, he pays visits voluntarily to grounds in the city and guides the caretakers in improving ground conditions.

Box 1

' Murti Lahan - Kirti Mahan': Pathrikar

Says 76-year-old retired BAMU's Director (Sports) and Prof. & Head of Physical Education Department, Dattabhau Pathrikar, "In 32 years of my service in various capacities in BAMU and also as a student, I had not come across such a devoted and an expert groundsman like him in Maharashtra. He would also share his expertise with the players. All the grounds of BAMU, PES, Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal, colleges or institutes of our region were maintained by him. We held the Aswamedh sports festival with his contribution. Experts from SAI (Sports Authority of India) had also consulted him. He is ' Murti Lahan - Kirti Mahan.' He is the unsung hero, who had tirelessly and selflessly served Marathwada and deserves special recognition."

Box 2

He is unmatched: Bharsakhale

The secretary of Aurangabad Hockey Association (AHA) and vice-president of Hockey Maharashtra, Pankaj Bharsakhale, said, " The ace groundsman is the founder member of AHA and had represented hockey at the national level. I am 40-year old and had seen him growing since my childhood as he was officially associated with my father in the Milind College. You would hardly find any ground in Marathwada which was not maintained by him. He mastered the art of maintaining the ground (expert in zero levelling, avoiding clogging of water, matting etc). He has prepared grounds for various international, national and state tournaments in various games. He also shared cordial relations with India's iconic sports stars. He is an unmatched expert. We have great respect for him. Above all, he had also served Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and his appointment in the college was also made during his regime."